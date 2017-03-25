Woman Charged in Child’s Death

A Birmingham, Iowa woman is charged with Child Endangerment Causing Death. 23 year old Angel Poole was arrested Friday following an investigation into the July death of her 2 month old son Judah Wessels in July. On July 7 Poole called 911 saying her son was having trouble breathing. He was pronounced dead at the Van Buren County Hospital a short time later. An autopsy revealed the child was markedly malnourished. Starvation and dehydration were ruled as cause of death. The investigation was launched by the Van Buren County Sheriff’s office and the Department of Criminal Investigation was called in for assistance on the case. Poole was arrested Friday at her home in Birmingham and is being held in the Van Buren County Jail.