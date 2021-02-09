WMU will celebrate CHD Awareness on Wednesday, February 10th by Wearing RED.

courtesy of Patricia Jones-

The Winfield Mt. Union school district will wear red on Wednesday, February 10th to raise awareness for Congenital Heart Disease. Freshman, Alisha Woodsmall has been battling CHD since she was born.

Her first open heart surgery happened at 6-days old. Another followed at 3 months old. Alisha’s last surgery at 6 years old went very well. She was taken off all medications 6 months following that surgery. Alisha sees a heart specialist once a year for a check up. She is doing well.

Alisha shared that “Every year from February 5-14 is when we celebrate it (CHD Awareness). We do it as a family everyday. If we could get the school to celebrate it at least one of those days, it would mean a lot to me and I know it would mean everything to my mom to see the support.” Alisha’s close friends and teachers will help raise awareness by wearing red all week. Her mom is posting pictures all month on social media.