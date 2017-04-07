WMU School Board Will Meet April 12

WMU School Board Will Meet April 12Written by Theresa Rose on April 7, 2017
WINFIELD – MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL
BUDGET HEARING & REGULAR BOARD MEETING to follow.
TENTATIVE AGENDA ~ LIBRARY, W-MU 6:00 p.m. ~ April 12, 2017
PUBLIC HEARING on the 2017-18 BUDGET
- Call to Order
- Roll Call
- Open Forum
- Consider 2017-18 District Budget
- Adjournment
REGULAR BOARD MEETING:
- Call to Order
- Roll Call
III. Open Forum
- Consent Agenda
- Consent – Minutes
- Consent – Personnel
- Consent – Bills for Payment
- Consent – Financial Report
- Reports/Presentations
- Elementary/Curriculum Report
- Secondary Report
- Superintendent/Facilities Report
- Board Member Reports
- Board Policy Review
- General Business
- RESOLVED, that the Board of Directors of Winfield Mt. Union Community
School District, will levy property tax for fiscal year 2017-2018 for the regular
program budget adjustment as allowed under section 257.14, Code of Iowa.
- Consider Bids for Dishwasher
- Consider Lunch Prices for 2017-18
- Exempt Session for Bargaining Strategies under Iowa Code 20.17 (3) and 21.9.
- Consider Wages & Salaries for 2017-18.
- Adjournment