WMU School Board Will Meet April 12

WINFIELD – MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BUDGET HEARING & REGULAR BOARD MEETING to follow.

TENTATIVE AGENDA ~ LIBRARY, W-MU 6:00 p.m. ~ April 12, 2017

PUBLIC HEARING on the 2017-18 BUDGET

Call to Order Roll Call

Open Forum

Consider 2017-18 District Budget Adjournment

REGULAR BOARD MEETING:

Call to Order Roll Call

III. Open Forum

Consent Agenda Consent – Minutes Consent – Personnel Consent – Bills for Payment Consent – Financial Report

Reports/Presentations Elementary/Curriculum Report Secondary Report Superintendent/Facilities Report Board Member Reports Board Policy Review

General Business RESOLVED, that the Board of Directors of Winfield Mt. Union Community

School District, will levy property tax for fiscal year 2017-2018 for the regular

program budget adjustment as allowed under section 257.14, Code of Iowa.

Consider Bids for Dishwasher Consider Lunch Prices for 2017-18 Exempt Session for Bargaining Strategies under Iowa Code 20.17 (3) and 21.9. Consider Wages & Salaries for 2017-18.