WMU School Board Will Meet April 12

Written by Theresa Rose on April 7, 2017

WINFIELD – MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BUDGET HEARING & REGULAR BOARD MEETING to follow.

TENTATIVE AGENDA ~ LIBRARY, W-MU 6:00 p.m. ~  April 12, 2017

 

PUBLIC HEARING on the 2017-18 BUDGET

 

  1. Call to Order
  2. Roll Call
  • Open Forum
  1. Consider 2017-18 District Budget
  2. Adjournment

 

REGULAR BOARD MEETING:

 

  1. Call to Order
  2.    Roll Call

III.        Open Forum

  1. Consent Agenda
    1. Consent – Minutes
    2. Consent – Personnel
    3. Consent – Bills for Payment
    4. Consent – Financial Report

 

  1. Reports/Presentations
  2. Elementary/Curriculum Report
  3. Secondary Report
  4. Superintendent/Facilities Report
  5. Board Member Reports
  6.   Board Policy Review

 

 

  1. General Business
  2. RESOLVED, that the Board of Directors of Winfield Mt. Union Community

School District, will levy property tax for fiscal year 2017-2018 for the regular

program budget adjustment as allowed under section 257.14, Code of Iowa.

  1. Consider Bids for Dishwasher
  2. Consider Lunch Prices for 2017-18
  3. Exempt Session for Bargaining Strategies under Iowa Code 20.17 (3) and 21.9.
  4. Consider Wages & Salaries for 2017-18.

 

  • Adjournment