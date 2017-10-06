WMU School Board Meets 10-11-17

Written by Theresa Rose on October 6, 2017

WINFIELD – MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL

REGULAR BOARD MEETING

TENTATIVE AGENDA ~ LIBRARY, W-MU

 

6:00 p.m. ~ Wednesday, October 11, 2017

 

  1. Call to Order
  2. Roll Call
  • Open Forum
  1. Consent Agenda
    1. Consent – Minutes
    2. Consent – Personnel
    3. Consent – Bills for Payment
    4. Consent – Financial Report

 

  1. Reports/Presentations
  2. Elementary/Curriculum Report
  3. Secondary Report
  4. Superintendent Report
  5. Board Reports
  6.    Board Policy Updates (Buffington):  209-Board of Director’s

Management Procedures; 210-Board of Director’s Meetings;

211-Open Meetings; 212-Closed Sessions; 414.2 and 414.4-Classified Leaves

of Absence

 

  1. General Business
  2.   Consider HVAC and Electrical Service Project
  3.   Consider Vocal Stipend Adjustment
  4.   Board Appointment to Henry County Conference Board

 

  • Exempt Session per Iowa Code 20.17 (3) and 21.9

 

  • Adjournment

 