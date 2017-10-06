WMU School Board Meets 10-11-17

WMU School Board Meets 10-11-17Written by Theresa Rose on October 6, 2017
WINFIELD – MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL
REGULAR BOARD MEETING
TENTATIVE AGENDA ~ LIBRARY, W-MU
6:00 p.m. ~ Wednesday, October 11, 2017
- Call to Order
- Roll Call
- Open Forum
- Consent Agenda
- Consent – Minutes
- Consent – Personnel
- Consent – Bills for Payment
- Consent – Financial Report
- Reports/Presentations
- Elementary/Curriculum Report
- Secondary Report
- Superintendent Report
- Board Reports
- Board Policy Updates (Buffington): 209-Board of Director’s
Management Procedures; 210-Board of Director’s Meetings;
211-Open Meetings; 212-Closed Sessions; 414.2 and 414.4-Classified Leaves
of Absence
- General Business
- Consider HVAC and Electrical Service Project
- Consider Vocal Stipend Adjustment
- Board Appointment to Henry County Conference Board
- Exempt Session per Iowa Code 20.17 (3) and 21.9
- Adjournment