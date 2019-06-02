WMU School Board Meeting June 12

WINFIELD – MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL

REGULAR BOARD MEETING

TENTATIVE AGENDA ~ LIBRARY, W-MU 6:00 p.m. ~ June 12, 2019

 

 

  1. Call to Order for
  2. Roll Call
  3. Public Comment
  4. Consent Agenda

D1.  Minutes, Bills, Financial Reports

D2.  Personnel Hirings/Resignations

 

  1. Reports

E1.  Elementary/Curriculum

E2.  Secondary

E3.  Superintendent/AD

 

  1. Policy Review

F1.

  1. General Business

G1.  Consider District Emergency Plan

G2.  Consider Shared Transportation Agreement with Mediapolis CSD

G3.  Consider Shared Librarian Agreement with Waco CSD

G4.  Consider 2017-18 Certified Audit Report

G5.  Consider Resolution for Concussion Protocol

G6.  Consider Resolution Supporting Extracurricular Reclassification Equity

G7.  Consider Social Worker Sharing Agreement

 

  1. Closed Session per Iowa Code 21.5 (i) to evaluate the professional competency of an individual

 

  1. Consider Superintendent’s Contract

 

  1. Adjournment

 

 