WMU School Board Meeting, December 13

Partners in Preparing Life-Long Learners to be Responsible, Productive Citizens

WINFIELD – MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL

REGULAR BOARD MEETING

TENTATIVE AGENDA ~ LIBRARY, W-MU

6:00 p.m. ~ Wednesday, December 13, 2017

Call to Order Roll Call

Open Forum

Consent Agenda Consent – Minutes Consent – Personnel Consent – Bills for Payment Consent – Financial Report

Reports/Presentations

Sam Johnson/BLDD-Facility Improvement Design Review Elementary Report Secondary Report Superintendent/Activities Report Board Reports/Learning

General Business

Consider Facility Improvement Design Plan Consider MSA Request for At Risk/Dropout Prevention Funds Consider Enrollment of Foreign Exchange Student