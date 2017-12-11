WMU School Board Meeting, December 13

Partners in Preparing Life-Long Learners to be Responsible, Productive Citizens

 

WINFIELD – MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL

REGULAR BOARD MEETING

TENTATIVE AGENDA ~ LIBRARY, W-MU

 

6:00 p.m. ~ Wednesday, December 13, 2017

 

  1. Call to Order
  2. Roll Call
  • Open Forum
  1. Consent Agenda
    1. Consent – Minutes
    2. Consent – Personnel
    3. Consent – Bills for Payment
    4. Consent – Financial Report

 

  1. Reports/Presentations

 

  1. Sam Johnson/BLDD-Facility Improvement Design Review
  2. Elementary Report
  3. Secondary Report
  4. Superintendent/Activities Report
  5. Board Reports/Learning

 

  1. General Business

 

  1. Consider Facility Improvement Design Plan
  2.    Consider MSA Request for At Risk/Dropout Prevention Funds
  3.    Consider Enrollment of Foreign Exchange Student

 

  • Adjournment

 