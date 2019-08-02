WMU School Board Meeting Agenda

Written by Theresa Rose on August 2, 2019

WINFIELD – MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL

REGULAR BOARD MEETING

TENTATIVE AGENDA ~ LIBRARY, W-MU 6:00 p.m. ~ August 14, 2019

 

 

  1. Call to Order for
  2. Roll Call
  3. Public Comment
  4. Public Hearing on the Proposed Issuance of Approximately $2,400,000 School Infrastructure Sales,

Services and Use Tax Revenue Bonds

D1.  Resolution Supporting the Proposed Issuance of Approximately $2,400,000 School

Infrastructure Sales, Services and Use Tax Revenue Bonds

  1. Consent Agenda

E1.  Minutes, Bills, Financial Reports

E2.  Personnel Hirings/Resignations

  1. Reports

F1.  Elementary/Curriculum

F2.  Secondary

F3.  Superintendent/AD

  1. General Business

G1.  Policy Review – Cummings:  500 Objectives for EEO for Students, 501Student

Attendance, 502 Student Rights and Responsibilities

G2.  Consider Athletic Training Service Agreement

  1. Adjournment