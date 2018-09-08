WMU School Board Meeting Agenda

WMU School Board Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on September 8, 2018
WINFIELD – MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL
September 12, 2018 ~ 6:00 P.M. ~ WMU Library
Regular Board Meeting ~ Tentative Agenda
Organizational Meeting to Follow
- Call to Order
- Roll Call
- Public Comment
- Consent Agenda
D1. Minutes, Bills, Financial Reports, and Personnel
- Reports
E1. Elementary/Curriculum
E2. Secondary
E3. Superintendent/Facilities/Activities
- General Business
F1. Consider SBRC Allowable Growth Request for Special Ed. Deficit
- Adjournment
ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING
- Call to Order
- Roll Call
- Organizational Meeting
C1. Election of President and Administration of Oath of Office
C2. Election of Vice President and Administration of Oath of Office
C3. Adopt Rules of Conduct for Meetings
C4. Date, Time, and Place for Regular Board Meetings
C5. Official Depositories and Limits
C6. Appointment of School District Attorney
C7. Official Newspapers for Notifications
C8. Board Committee Selection for Finance/Policy, Personnel, Site, and SIAC
C9. Appoint Level 1 Investigator(s) and Alternate
C10. Consider vehicle bids
- Adjournment