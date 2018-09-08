WMU School Board Meeting Agenda

WINFIELD – MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL

September 12, 2018 ~ 6:00 P.M. ~ WMU Library

Regular Board Meeting ~ Tentative Agenda

Organizational Meeting to Follow

Call to Order Roll Call Public Comment Consent Agenda

D1. Minutes, Bills, Financial Reports, and Personnel

Reports

E1. Elementary/Curriculum

E2. Secondary

E3. Superintendent/Facilities/Activities

General Business

F1. Consider SBRC Allowable Growth Request for Special Ed. Deficit

Adjournment

ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING

Call to Order Roll Call Organizational Meeting

C1. Election of President and Administration of Oath of Office

C2. Election of Vice President and Administration of Oath of Office

C3. Adopt Rules of Conduct for Meetings

C4. Date, Time, and Place for Regular Board Meetings

C5. Official Depositories and Limits

C6. Appointment of School District Attorney

C7. Official Newspapers for Notifications

C8. Board Committee Selection for Finance/Policy, Personnel, Site, and SIAC

C9. Appoint Level 1 Investigator(s) and Alternate

C10. Consider vehicle bids