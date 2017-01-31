WMU School Board Meeting Agenda

WMU School Board Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on January 31, 2017
6:00 p.m. ~ Wednesday, February 8, 2017
- Call to Order
- Roll Call
- Open Forum
- Consent Agenda
- Consent – Minutes
- Consent – Personnel
- Consent – Bills for Payment
- Consent – Financial Report
- Reports/Presentations
- Elementary/Curriculum Report
- Secondary Report
- Superintendent/Facilities Report
- Board Member Reports
- Board Policy Review (Sparrow): 900 – 903, School District Community Relations;
200.1R1-Organizational Meeting Procedures; 210.2-Regular Meeting; 411.2-Classified
Employee Qualifications, Recruitment, and Selection; 701.3-Financial Records
- General Business
- Consider Univ. of Iowa Student Teaching Agreement
- Consider Morning Sun Sharing Agreement
- Adjournment