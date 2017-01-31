WMU School Board Meeting Agenda

6:00 p.m. ~ Wednesday, February 8, 2017

 

  1. Call to Order
  2. Roll Call
  • Open Forum
  1. Consent Agenda
    1. Consent – Minutes
    2. Consent – Personnel
    3. Consent – Bills for Payment
    4. Consent – Financial Report

 

  1. Reports/Presentations

 

  1. Elementary/Curriculum Report
  2. Secondary Report
  3. Superintendent/Facilities Report
  4. Board Member Reports
  5.   Board Policy Review (Sparrow):  900 – 903, School District Community Relations;

200.1R1-Organizational Meeting Procedures;  210.2-Regular Meeting; 411.2-Classified

Employee Qualifications, Recruitment, and Selection; 701.3-Financial Records

 

  1. General Business
  2.   Consider Univ. of Iowa Student Teaching Agreement
  3.   Consider Morning Sun Sharing Agreement

 

 

  • Adjournment

 