WMU School Board Meeting

WINFIELD – MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BUDGET HEARING & REGULAR BOARD MEETING to follow.

TENTATIVE AGENDA ~ LIBRARY, W-MU 6:00 p.m. ~ April 11, 2018

Call to Order for Public Hearing Roll Call Public Forum Consider 2018-19 District Budget Adjournment

Call to Order for Regular Meeting Roll Call Public Forum Consent Agenda

D1. Minutes, Bills, Financial Reports

D2. Personnel Hirings/Resignations

Reports

E1. Elementary/Curriculum

E2. Secondary

E3. Superintendent/AD

Policy Review

F1. Venghaus: 400 Role and Guiding Principles for Employees, 401 Employees and

Internal Relations.

General Business

G1. Consider budget guarantee resolution: RESOLVED, that the Board of Directors of Winfield

Mt. Union Community School District, will levy property tax for fiscal year 2018-19 for the regular

program budget adjustment as allowed under section 257.14, Code of Iowa.

G2. Consider Universal Breakfast Program for 2018-19.

G3. Consider Walk-in Freezer Bids

G4. Exempt Session for Bargaining Strategies under Iowa Code 20.17 (3) and 21.9.

G5. Consider Wages & Salaries for 2018-19.