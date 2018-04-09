WMU School Board Meeting

WMU School Board MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on April 9, 2018
WINFIELD – MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL
BUDGET HEARING & REGULAR BOARD MEETING to follow.
TENTATIVE AGENDA ~ LIBRARY, W-MU 6:00 p.m. ~ April 11, 2018
- Call to Order for Public Hearing
- Roll Call
- Public Forum
- Consider 2018-19 District Budget
- Adjournment
- Call to Order for Regular Meeting
- Roll Call
- Public Forum
- Consent Agenda
D1. Minutes, Bills, Financial Reports
D2. Personnel Hirings/Resignations
- Reports
E1. Elementary/Curriculum
E2. Secondary
E3. Superintendent/AD
- Policy Review
F1. Venghaus: 400 Role and Guiding Principles for Employees, 401 Employees and
Internal Relations.
- General Business
G1. Consider budget guarantee resolution: RESOLVED, that the Board of Directors of Winfield
Mt. Union Community School District, will levy property tax for fiscal year 2018-19 for the regular
program budget adjustment as allowed under section 257.14, Code of Iowa.
G2. Consider Universal Breakfast Program for 2018-19.
G3. Consider Walk-in Freezer Bids
G4. Exempt Session for Bargaining Strategies under Iowa Code 20.17 (3) and 21.9.
G5. Consider Wages & Salaries for 2018-19.
- Adjournment