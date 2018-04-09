WMU School Board Meeting

Written by Theresa Rose on April 9, 2018

WINFIELD – MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BUDGET HEARING & REGULAR BOARD MEETING to follow.

TENTATIVE AGENDA ~ LIBRARY, W-MU 6:00 p.m. ~ April 11, 2018

 

  1. Call to Order for Public Hearing
  2. Roll Call
  3. Public Forum
  4. Consider 2018-19 District Budget
  5. Adjournment

 

 

  1. Call to Order for Regular Meeting
  2. Roll Call
  3. Public Forum
  4. Consent Agenda

D1.  Minutes, Bills, Financial Reports

D2.  Personnel Hirings/Resignations

 

  1. Reports

E1.  Elementary/Curriculum

E2.  Secondary

E3.  Superintendent/AD

 

  1. Policy Review

F1.  Venghaus:  400 Role and Guiding Principles for Employees, 401 Employees and

Internal Relations.

 

  1. General Business

G1.  Consider budget guarantee resolution:  RESOLVED, that the Board of Directors of Winfield

Mt. Union Community School District, will levy property tax for fiscal year 2018-19 for the regular

program budget adjustment as allowed under section 257.14, Code of Iowa.

G2.  Consider Universal Breakfast Program for 2018-19.

G3.  Consider Walk-in Freezer Bids

G4.  Exempt Session for Bargaining Strategies under Iowa Code 20.17 (3) and 21.9.

G5.  Consider Wages & Salaries for 2018-19.

 

  1. Adjournment