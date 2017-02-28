WMU School Board Meeting

WMU School Board MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on February 28, 2017
WINFIELD – MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL
REGULAR BOARD MEETING
TENTATIVE AGENDA ~ LIBRARY, W-MU
6:00 p.m. ~ Wednesday, March 8, 2017
- Call to Order
- Roll Call
- Open Forum
- Consent Agenda
- Consent – Minutes
- Consent – Personnel
- Consent – Bills for Payment
- Consent – Financial Report
- Reports/Presentations
- Elementary/Curriculum Report
- Secondary Report
- Superintendent/Facilities Report
- Board Member Reports
- Board Policy Review (Nelson); 904-Community Activities Involving Students;
905-Use of School District Facilities and Equipment
- General Business
- Set Hearing Date for the 2017-18 Budget
- Public Hearing for 2017-18 School Calendar
- Consider 2017-18 Wrestling/Soccer Sharing Agreements
- Consider Architect Fee Contract for Roofing Project
- Consider Bids for Bathroom Updates
- Exempt Session for Bargaining Strategies under Iowa Code 20.17 (3) and 21.9.
- Adjournment