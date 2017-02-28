WMU School Board Meeting

WINFIELD – MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL

REGULAR BOARD MEETING

TENTATIVE AGENDA ~ LIBRARY, W-MU

 

6:00 p.m. ~ Wednesday, March 8, 2017

 

  1. Call to Order
  2. Roll Call
  • Open Forum
  1. Consent Agenda
    1. Consent – Minutes
    2. Consent – Personnel
    3. Consent – Bills for Payment
    4. Consent – Financial Report

 

  1. Reports/Presentations

 

  1. Elementary/Curriculum Report
  2. Secondary Report
  3. Superintendent/Facilities Report
  4. Board Member Reports
  5.   Board Policy Review (Nelson);  904-Community Activities Involving Students;

905-Use of School District Facilities and Equipment

 

  1. General Business
  2. Set Hearing Date for the 2017-18 Budget
  3. Public Hearing for 2017-18 School Calendar
  4. Consider 2017-18 Wrestling/Soccer Sharing Agreements
  5. Consider Architect Fee Contract for Roofing Project
  6. Consider Bids for Bathroom Updates
  7. Exempt Session for Bargaining Strategies under Iowa Code 20.17 (3) and 21.9.

 

  • Adjournment