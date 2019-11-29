WMU School Board Annual & Organizational Meetings

December 11, 2019 ~ 6:00 P.M. ~ WMU Library

Annual Board Meeting ~ Tentative Agenda

Organizational Meeting to Follow

Call to Order Roll Call Public Comment Consent Agenda

D1. Minutes, Bills, Financial Reports, and Personnel

Unfinished Business Review of Election Results Adjournment of the retiring Board

ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING

Call to Order Roll Call Organizational Meeting

C1. Election of President and Administration of Oath of Office

C2. Election of Vice President and Administration of Oath of Office

C3. Adopt Rules of Conduct for Meetings

C4. Date, Time, and Place for Regular Board Meetings

C5. Official Depositories and Limits

C6. Appointment of School District Attorney

C7. Official Newspapers for Notifications

C8. Board Committee Selection for Finance/Policy, Personnel, Site, and SIAC

C9. Appoint Level 1 Investigator(s) and Alternate

C10. Public Comment

Reports

D1. Elementary/Curriculum

D2. Secondary

D3. Superintendent/Facilities/Activities

General Business

E1. Consider Construction Management Fee Proposal

E2. Consider Louisa County Fair Partnership Agreement