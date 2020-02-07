WMU Regular School Board Meeting Agenda

Written by Theresa Rose on February 7, 2020

WINFIELD-MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL

REGULAR BOARD MEETING AGENDA~LIBRARY, W-MU

6:00 p.m.   ~  Wednesday, February 12, 2020

 

  1. Call to Order for
  2. Roll Call
  3. Public Comment
  4. Consent Agenda

D1.  Minutes, Bills, Financial Reports

D2.  Personnel Hirings/Resignations

 

  1. Reports

E1.  Elementary/Curriculum

E2.  Secondary

E3.  Superintendent/Facilities/Activities

 

 

  1. General Business

F1.  Policy Review – Edwards.  506:  Student Records

F2.  Consider bids for Digital Message Board

F3.  Consider FY19 Certified Annual Report

F4.  Consider Amended Design Proposal Fee

F5.  Consider Resolution to Join Iowa Local Gov’t Risk Pool

F6.  Sharing Considerations for FY21

 

  1. Adjournment