WMU Regular School Board Meeting Agenda

WINFIELD-MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL
REGULAR BOARD MEETING AGENDA~LIBRARY, W-MU
6:00 p.m. ~ Wednesday, February 12, 2020
- Call to Order for
- Roll Call
- Public Comment
- Consent Agenda
D1. Minutes, Bills, Financial Reports
D2. Personnel Hirings/Resignations
- Reports
E1. Elementary/Curriculum
E2. Secondary
E3. Superintendent/Facilities/Activities
- General Business
F1. Policy Review – Edwards. 506: Student Records
F2. Consider bids for Digital Message Board
F3. Consider FY19 Certified Annual Report
F4. Consider Amended Design Proposal Fee
F5. Consider Resolution to Join Iowa Local Gov’t Risk Pool
F6. Sharing Considerations for FY21
- Adjournment