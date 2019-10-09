WMU Regular Board Meeting Agenda

TENTATIVE AGENDA ~ LIBRARY, W-MU 5:30 p.m. ~ October 9, 2019

Call to Order for Roll Call Public Comment Public Hearing

D1. Proposed HVAC Replacement Project

Consent Agenda

E1. Minutes, Bills, Financial Reports

E2. Personnel Hirings/Resignations

Reports

F1. Elementary/Curriculum

F2. Secondary

F3. Superintendent/AD

General Business

G1. Policy Review – Buffington: 504 Student Activities; 105 Assistance Animals

G2. Consider Preschool Handbook for 2019-20

G3. Consider Handbook Regulations on Therapy Dogs in School

G4. Consider HVAC Project Pkg A: General Trades

G5. Consider HVAC Project Pkg B: Mechanical

G6. Consider HVAC Project Pkg C: Electrical