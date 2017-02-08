WMU Referendum Results

Written by Theresa Rose on February 8, 2017

Of the 1,184 registered voters in the Winfield Mt. Union School District, 538 cast votes in the special election regarding a $7.365 million dollar bond issue.  Approval needed 60% and while there was a simple majority in favor of issuing the general obligation bonds, the super majority wasn’t reached.  There were two propositions on the ballot.  54% were in favor of the  first, outlining the bond amount and project scope received.  The second proposition requesting permission for the levy amount received 52% approval but, again, each proposition needed that super majority approval of at least 60%.