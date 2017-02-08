WMU Referendum Results

Of the 1,184 registered voters in the Winfield Mt. Union School District, 538 cast votes in the special election regarding a $7.365 million dollar bond issue. Approval needed 60% and while there was a simple majority in favor of issuing the general obligation bonds, the super majority wasn’t reached. There were two propositions on the ballot. 54% were in favor of the first, outlining the bond amount and project scope received. The second proposition requesting permission for the levy amount received 52% approval but, again, each proposition needed that super majority approval of at least 60%.