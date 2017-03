WMU Presents, “Beauty and the Beast”

WMU students in collaboration with the Minnesota-based Prairie Fire Children’s Theater will present performances of the classic tale “Beauty and the Beast”. Performances will be held on Friday, March 10th at 7:00 PM, and Saturday, March 11th, at 2:00 PM. The cast will feature WMU students in grades 1st thru 12th. Admission is $7 for adults, and $5 for students and senior citizens. We hope you can join us!