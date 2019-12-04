WMU Kids Shopping Event Needs Volunteers

Thursday, December 12th the W-MUCSD will continue with the 14th Annual “Santa’s Workshop”. This is a student-shopping experience held at the Winfield Presbyterian Church. This gives students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade and students in Middle School a chance to bring in money to spend on shopping items for their family members. This is the first year for the W-MU PTO to take over this project. The PTO support group received donations from community members and money to purchase gifts that fall in the Santa Workshop’s two price-categories of $3.00 and $5.00. The students have an opportunity to shop for family members of all ages. The gifts are then wrapped and marked for the students to take home.

This project takes many volunteers from the community, PTO, W-MU staff, and W-MU MS/HS students.

Anyone wanting to volunteer or donate, please contact Elementary Secretary, Brooke McArtor, at 319-257-7700, ext. 114, who will then guide you in the right direction.