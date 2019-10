WMU Homecoming Schedule Change Up!

The WMU Homecoming parade will be at 6:30 tonight (Wednesday). Coronation will be held on the football field after the parade with powder puff football to follow. Powderpuff volleyball will be held at 2:15 Friday before the pep assembly.

The parade will follow its regular route….from the school north on Olive to then turn east at Casey’s and then back south on Locust street back to school.