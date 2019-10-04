WMU Homecoming Coming Up

Announcement of homecoming court will be today (Friday) around 2:15pm.

Dress up days for homecoming are Preschool-12th grade

Monday-Family picture day

Tuesday-Country Day (Farmer Day)

Wednesday-Class color day (each grade has been assigned a class color which for highschool corresponds with their powderpuff shirts!

Thursday-USA Day (red, white and Blue)

Friday-Spirit Day . ( game is starting at 6:30 instead of 7PM) . Dance will follow after the game.

Friday at 2:15 is the assembly with the parade to follow. We welcome community floats/cars to participate. Those interested are encouraged to line up at 2:15 on the south side of the school. Mr. Edwards will be out there assisting with lineup.

Powder puff events will be at boom night on Wednesday October 9th. It starts at 6:30 in the large gym with coronation of King and Queen, followed by powderpuff volleyball and then moving out to the football field for football for the girls.