WMU District Urges Residents to Consider Running for School Board

The Iowa Association of School Boards and the Winfield-Mt. Union School District urge district residents passionate about education to consider running in the November 5 school board election. Public schools need strong leadership and governance to ensure a bright future for all children and communities across the state.

Strong leadership is critical to moving education forward in our state. School board members play a significant role in our community – they must have leadership, vision and dedication. They are charged with accountability for student learning, determining educational goals, setting policy, overseeing school finances and more.

School board members are elected to serve four-year terms, with elections taking place in odd-numbered years. Those elected receive no pay. Experienced school board members say the rewards of service lie in meeting the needs of children and communities.

The Winfield-Mt. Union School District has 3 seats up for election on November 5. Nominations for open seats can be filed between August 26 and September 19. See all key dates and deadlines at www.ia-sb.org/getonboard.

Nomination papers for school board seats are available from the board secretary at the district office, 208 S. Olive in Winfield between the hours of 7:30-4:00. School board candidates must obtain the signatures of at least 1% of the qualified electors of the district or 50 electors, whichever is less, but at least 10 signatures.

For information on rewards of board service, campaign finance disclosure law, conflict of interest, key dates and candidate education, visit www.ia-sb.org/getonboard.