WMU Crowns King and Queen!

The Winfield Mt. Union Homecoming Queen is Molly Miller and this year’s King is Josh Elam! They were crowned on the WMU football field Wednesday night. The rest of the court for 2020….

Jenna Buffington, Emma Haines, Jami Wilkerson, Farrah Nelson, Dane Sweezer Bryce Wade, Chance Malone,and Brody Barton. This year’s crown bearers are Karli Remick and Lane Wilson.