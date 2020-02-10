WMU Cafe Concert

The WMU Music Department will host its annual Cafe Concert on Friday evening, February 28th, at 7:00 PM in the big gym. This year’s theme is “Out Of This World”. The evening will feature music about the sky, stars, space, heaven, etc. There’s a great variety of material and something for audience members of all ages! All of those students in grades 6-12 who are involved in music will perform at the concert. For those interested in reserving table seats, ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for students, and feature reserved seating as well as many mouthwatering desserts. There are also bleacher-tickets available to purchase for those just wanting to come and enjoy the music. Those ticket prices are $5 for adults and $3 for students. A freewill donation bake sale will also happen. All proceeds from the cafe concert go toward the purchase of new equipment for the music department. Planned purchases include new microphones, new risers, and new band instruments.