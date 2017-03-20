WMU Cafe Concert

The WMU music department will host its annual Cafě Concert on Saturday, March 25th, at 7:00 PM in the big gym. Tickets are available for purchase in advance, $10 for adults/$5 for students at tables with delicious desserts, and are available at the door for $5 adults/$3 Children for bleacher seats to just enjoy the show with a non-dessert option. This year’s theme is “Broadway” and will feature music to go along with that theme. To order tickets, contact Mr. Carlo or Mrs. Pogmore in the WMU music department.