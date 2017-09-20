WMU Board Meeting

Written by Theresa Rose on September 20, 2017

WINFIELD – MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL

September 20, 2017 ~ 6:00 P.M.

Organizational Board Meeting ~ Tentative Agenda

Library, W-MU

 

Final Meeting of the Retiring Board

 

  1. Call to Order – Roll Call
  2. Approval of Minutes
  • Recognition of Visitors
  1. Unfinished Business
  2. Bills for Payment
  3. Financial Statements for FY17
  4. Review Election Results
  • Recognition of Retiring Board Members
  • Adjournment of Retiring Board

 

Organizational Meeting of the New Board

 

  1. Call to Order – Roll Call
  2. Oath of Office

III.  Election of President

  1. Administer Oath to President
  2. Election of Vice President
  3. Administer Oath to Vice President

VII.  Adopt Rules of Conduct for Meetings

VIII.  Time and Place for Regular Board Meetings

  1. Official Depositories and Limits
  2. Appointment of W-MU District Attorney
  3. Official Newspapers for Notifications

XII.  Board Committee Selection

XIII.  Personnel:  Hirings/Resignations

XIV.  Reports

  1. Elementary Report
  2. Secondary Report
  3. Superintendent/AD Report
  4. School Board
  5. Appoint IASB Delegate to the 2017 Assembly
  6. Approve Ballot Nominee for AEA District #6 Board Member

 

  1. General Business
  2. Consider SBRC Allowable Growth Request for Special Ed. Deficit
  3. Consider Committee Structure for Bond Issue Campaign Work

 

  1. Adjournment