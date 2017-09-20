WMU Board Meeting

WMU Board MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on September 20, 2017
WINFIELD – MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL
September 20, 2017 ~ 6:00 P.M.
Organizational Board Meeting ~ Tentative Agenda
Library, W-MU
Final Meeting of the Retiring Board
- Call to Order – Roll Call
- Approval of Minutes
- Recognition of Visitors
- Unfinished Business
- Bills for Payment
- Financial Statements for FY17
- Review Election Results
- Recognition of Retiring Board Members
- Adjournment of Retiring Board
Organizational Meeting of the New Board
- Call to Order – Roll Call
- Oath of Office
III. Election of President
- Administer Oath to President
- Election of Vice President
- Administer Oath to Vice President
VII. Adopt Rules of Conduct for Meetings
VIII. Time and Place for Regular Board Meetings
- Official Depositories and Limits
- Appointment of W-MU District Attorney
- Official Newspapers for Notifications
XII. Board Committee Selection
XIII. Personnel: Hirings/Resignations
XIV. Reports
- Elementary Report
- Secondary Report
- Superintendent/AD Report
- School Board
- Appoint IASB Delegate to the 2017 Assembly
- Approve Ballot Nominee for AEA District #6 Board Member
- General Business
- Consider SBRC Allowable Growth Request for Special Ed. Deficit
- Consider Committee Structure for Bond Issue Campaign Work
- Adjournment