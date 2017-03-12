NWS QuadCities (Eastern Iowa and Northwestern Illinois – Quad Cities)

…Winter Storm to affect the area with snow this evening into Monday… .Accumulating snow will spread across the area from west to east early this evening. The snow is expected to become moderate, to briefly heavy, at times into early Monday morning, especially along and north of Interstate 80. The monday morning commute will be impacted by snow covered roads and reduced visibilities. Snow intensity will decreasing significantly by the late morning on Monday, although periods of light snow are forecast through the afternoon and evening. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT MONDAY… The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow which is in effect from 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Monday.

* TIMING…This evening through Monday. Heaviest snow rates and accumulations are expected before mid Monday morning.

* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…3 to 5 inches most areas. Isolated amounts near 6 inches are possible roughly north of a Sigourney, Iowa to Monmouth, Illinois line.

* WIND…east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* TEMPERATURES…Around 30 tonight, then mid 30s by Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Difficult travel due to snow covered roads and reduced visibilities. The Monday morning commute will be impacted.