Winter Storm Warning

Despite Saturday’s sunshine and 50 degree forecast there is a Winter Storm Warning in effect for Sunday from 06:00 AM until Monday at 12:00 AM. And dangerous travel conditions are predicted for Sunday. The National Weather Service and the Iowa State Patrol say anyone planning travel across the southern two thirds of Iowa and adjacent states should consider adjusting their plans accordingly. We can expect a rain/snow mix early tonight to transition to all snow overnight and into Sunday. A band of moderate to heavy snow is expected from northwestern Missouri up into southern and eastern Iowa, with the northern edge of this band near central Iowa. In addition, strong north winds will increase to 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 mph or more possible. Near blizzard conditions in significant blowing and drifting snow may occur where the heaviest snowfall occurs. Travel may become very dangerous, if not nearly impossible during this period.