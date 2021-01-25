Winter Storm Warning Until Noon Tuesday

Winter Storm Warning Until Noon TuesdayWritten by Theresa Rose on January 25, 2021
Area schools are closed today in anticipation of the expected heavy amounts of snow. Click on the yellow announcements banner on the KILJ website home page for a detailed list and stay tuned to 105.5 FM and 1130 AM for updated weather and weather related announcements brought to you by Breadeaux Pizza in Mount Pleasant.
Today, Monday, January 25
100% chance of snow today beginning by 9 am. High near 30. Blustery, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Total daytime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Tonight
Snow. Low around 24. Blustery, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Tuesday
Snow, mainly before 1pm. Temperature falling to around 24 by 9am. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tuesday Night
A slight chance of snow before 7pm, then a slight chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.