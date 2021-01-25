Winter Storm Warning Until Noon Tuesday

Area schools are closed today in anticipation of the expected heavy amounts of snow. Click on the yellow announcements banner on the KILJ website home page for a detailed list and stay tuned to 105.5 FM and 1130 AM for updated weather and weather related announcements brought to you by Breadeaux Pizza in Mount Pleasant.

Today, Monday, January 25



100% chance of snow today beginning by 9 am. High near 30. Blustery, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Total daytime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.