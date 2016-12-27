Winifred “Winnie” Wright

Winifred “Winnie” Wright, 86, of Fairfield died at 1:20 A.M. Monday December 26, 2016 at Mercy Hospital, Iowa City. She was born May 13, 1930 in Holyoke, CO to John and Elizabeth Boyer Van Boening and graduated from Grant, NE High School and Omaha Bible Institute. She married Donald C. Wright June 23, 1951 in Venango, NE. He died September 28, 2006.

Together they served churches in Arkansas, Iowa and Nebraska including Zion Bible Church, Douds and Calvary Baptist Church, Batavia. In retirement they continued to do mission work in many locations.

Winnie had been a member of Christian Women’s Club and taught Sunday school at First Baptist Church, Creston for many years. She was currently a member of First Baptist Church, Fairfield.

Surviving are four daughters, Sharie Leazer (Jerry) of Batavia, Joy Dage (Jerry) of Sargeant Bluff, Betsy Wright of Fairfield and Becky England of Jackson, MI, eight grandchildren, Angela Leazer, Stephanie Ferree, Randall Leazer, Jason Dage, Patty Silknitter, Jenny Lewis and Joseph and Katie England, ten great-grandchildren, other relatives and many friends. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia VanBoening, a brother, Gene VanBoening and a son-in-law, Scott England.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M. Friday December 30, 2016 in First Baptist Church, Fairfield with Pastor John Kermott officiating. Visitation will open at 3 P.M. Thursday at Pedrick Funeral Home, Keosauqua with family present 6-8 P.M. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery east of Douds. Memorials to Awana Clubs or First Baptist Church may be left at the funeral home or church or mailed to the family at 2056 Fir Avenue, Batavia, IA 52533