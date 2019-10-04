Winfield Mt. Union Homecoming Court

Friday afternoon the following Winfield Mt. Union students were selected for the 2019 Homecoming Court….Mary Guillen,Anna Hudson, Johndree Harris, Lauren Hagge, Theadora Urias, Junaito Piper, Jared Arnold, Christian Gerot, Ben Hemsworth, and Daunte Oepping. Drake Watson and Payton Thornton are this year’s Junior Royalty. Coronation with the announcement of the King and Queen is Wednesday, October 9 during Boom Night activities. Here are the rest of the plans for Homecoming Week, October 7-11…..

Dress up days for homecoming are Preschool-12th grade

Monday-Family picture day

Tuesday-Country Day (Farmer Day)

Wednesday-Class color day (each grade has been assigned a class color which for highschool corresponds with their powderpuff shirts!

Thursday-USA Day (red, white and Blue)

Friday-Spirit Day . ( game is starting at 6:30 instead of 7PM) . Dance will follow after the game.

Friday at 2:15 is the assembly with the parade to follow. We welcome community floats/cars to participate. Those interested are encouraged to line up at 2:15 on the south side of the school. Mr. Edwards will be out there assisting with lineup.

Powder puff events will be at boom night on Wednesday October 9th. It starts at 6:30 in the large gym with coronation of King and Queen, followed by powderpuff volleyball and then moving out to the football field for football for the girls.