 WINFIELD-MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL REGULAR BOARD MEETING AGENDA

WINFIELD-MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL REGULAR BOARD MEETING AGENDAWritten by Theresa Rose on May 8, 2020
~LIBRARY, W-MU
6:00 p.m. ~ Wednesday, May 13th, 2020
- Call to Order
- Roll Call
- Public Comment
- Consent Agenda
D1. Minutes, Bills, Financial Reports
D2. Personnel Hirings/Resignations
- Reports
E1. Elementary/Curriculum
E2. Secondary
E3. Superintendent/Facilities/Activities
- General Business
F1. Policy Review – Venghaus: 600 Goals and Objectives of the Education Program;
601 General Organization; 602 Curriculum Development; 603 Instructional Curriculum
F2. Consider Lunch Prices for 2020-21.
F3. Consider Summer Contract Payments
F4. Consider Pandemic Resolution Update
F5. Consider Graduation Recommendation List
F6. Exempt Session
F7. Consider Administrator Salaries for 2020-21
- Adjournment