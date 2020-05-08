WINFIELD-MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL REGULAR BOARD MEETING AGENDA

~LIBRARY, W-MU

6:00 p.m. ~ Wednesday, May 13th, 2020

Call to Order Roll Call Public Comment Consent Agenda

D1. Minutes, Bills, Financial Reports

D2. Personnel Hirings/Resignations

Reports

E1. Elementary/Curriculum

E2. Secondary

E3. Superintendent/Facilities/Activities

General Business

F1. Policy Review – Venghaus: 600 Goals and Objectives of the Education Program;

601 General Organization; 602 Curriculum Development; 603 Instructional Curriculum

F2. Consider Lunch Prices for 2020-21.

F3. Consider Summer Contract Payments

F4. Consider Pandemic Resolution Update

F5. Consider Graduation Recommendation List

F6. Exempt Session

F7. Consider Administrator Salaries for 2020-21