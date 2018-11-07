WINFIELD-MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL REGULAR BOARD MEETING

WINFIELD-MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL REGULAR BOARD MEETINGWritten by Theresa Rose on November 7, 2018
AGENDA~LIBRARY, W-MU
6:00 p.m. ~ Wednesday, November 14, 2018
- Call to Order for
- Roll Call
- Public Comment
- Consent Agenda
D1. Minutes, Bills, Financial Reports
D2. Personnel Hirings/Resignations
- Reports
E1. Elementary/Curriculum
E2. Secondary
E3. Superintendent/Facilities/Activities
- General Business
F1. Policy Review: 406 Licensed Employee – Compensation and Benefits
F2. Consider SBRC Application for Modified Allowable Growth for Open Enrolled
Out Students, $35,319.20.
F3. Consider Copier Lease Bids
- Adjournment