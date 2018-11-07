WINFIELD-MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL REGULAR BOARD MEETING

Written by Theresa Rose on November 7, 2018

AGENDA~LIBRARY, W-MU

6:00 p.m.   ~  Wednesday, November 14, 2018

 

 

 

  1. Call to Order for
  2. Roll Call
  3. Public Comment
  4. Consent Agenda

 

D1.  Minutes, Bills, Financial Reports

D2.  Personnel Hirings/Resignations

 

  1. Reports

 

E1.  Elementary/Curriculum

E2.  Secondary

E3.  Superintendent/Facilities/Activities

 

  1. General Business

 

F1.  Policy Review:  406 Licensed Employee – Compensation and Benefits

F2.  Consider SBRC Application for Modified Allowable Growth for Open Enrolled

Out Students, $35,319.20.

F3.  Consider Copier Lease Bids

 

  1. Adjournment