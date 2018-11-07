WINFIELD-MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL REGULAR BOARD MEETING

AGENDA~LIBRARY, W-MU

6:00 p.m. ~ Wednesday, November 14, 2018

Call to Order for Roll Call Public Comment Consent Agenda

D1. Minutes, Bills, Financial Reports

D2. Personnel Hirings/Resignations

Reports

E1. Elementary/Curriculum

E2. Secondary

E3. Superintendent/Facilities/Activities

General Business

F1. Policy Review: 406 Licensed Employee – Compensation and Benefits

F2. Consider SBRC Application for Modified Allowable Growth for Open Enrolled

Out Students, $35,319.20.

F3. Consider Copier Lease Bids