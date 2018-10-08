WINFIELD-MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL REGULAR BOARD MEETING

Written by Theresa Rose on October 8, 2018

TENTATIVE AGENDA~LIBRARY, W-MU

6:00 p.m.   ~  Wednesday, October 10, 2018

  1. Call to Order for
  2. Roll Call
  3. Public Comment
  4. Consent Agenda

 

D1.  Minutes, Bills, Financial Reports

D2.  Personnel Hirings/Resignations

 

  1. Guest Speaker-Jason Moats

 

  1. Reports

 

F1.  Elementary/Curriculum

F2.  Secondary

F3.  Superintendent/Facilities/Activities

 

  1. General Business

 

G1.  Policy Review:  404 Employee Conduct and Appearance and 405 Licensed

Employees – General.

G2.  Consider Audit RFP’s for FY19-FY21

G3.  Consider Snow Removal Bids

G4.  Elect IASB Conference Delegate

G.5  Consider Superintendent Goals

 

  1. Adjournment

 