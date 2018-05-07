WINFIELD – MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL REGULAR BOARD MEETING

TENTATIVE AGENDA ~ LIBRARY, W-MU 6:00 p.m. ~ May 9, 2018

Call to Order for Roll Call Public Comment Consent Agenda

D1. Minutes, Bills, Financial Reports

D2. Personnel Hirings/Resignations

Reports

E1. Elementary/Curriculum

E2. Secondary

E3. Superintendent/AD

Policy Review

F1. Buffington: 402 Employees and Outside Relations

General Business

G1. Consider Preschool calendar and fees for 2018-19

G2. Consider 2018-19 Wrestling and Soccer Sharing Agreements

G3. Consider Proposals for student iPads and related equipment

G4. Consider Proposal for 2018-19 IT Maintenance Agreement

G5. Consider Senior Class List

G6. Exempt Session for Bargaining Strategies under Iowa Code 20.17 (3) and 21.9.

G7. Consider Certified Staff and Administration Wages & Salaries for 2018-19.