WINFIELD – MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL REGULAR BOARD MEETING

Written by Theresa Rose on May 7, 2018

 

TENTATIVE AGENDA ~ LIBRARY, W-MU 6:00 p.m. ~ May 9, 2018

  1. Call to Order for
  2. Roll Call
  3. Public Comment
  4. Consent Agenda

 

D1.  Minutes, Bills, Financial Reports

D2.  Personnel Hirings/Resignations

 

  1. Reports

E1.  Elementary/Curriculum

E2.  Secondary

E3.  Superintendent/AD

 

  1. Policy Review

F1.  Buffington:  402 Employees and Outside Relations

 

  1. General Business

G1.  Consider Preschool calendar and fees for 2018-19

G2.  Consider 2018-19 Wrestling and Soccer Sharing Agreements

            G3.  Consider Proposals for student iPads and related equipment

G4.  Consider Proposal for 2018-19 IT Maintenance Agreement

G5.  Consider Senior Class List

G6.  Exempt Session for Bargaining Strategies under Iowa Code 20.17 (3) and 21.9.

G7.  Consider Certified Staff and Administration Wages & Salaries for 2018-19.

 

  1. Adjournment