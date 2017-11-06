WINFIELD – MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL REGULAR BOARD MEETING

WINFIELD – MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL REGULAR BOARD MEETINGWritten by Theresa Rose on November 6, 2017
REVISED AGENDA ~ LIBRARY, W-MU
6:00 p.m. ~ Wednesday, November 8, 2017
- Call to Order
- Roll Call
- Open Forum
- Consent Agenda
- Consent – Minutes
- Consent – Personnel
- Consent – Bills for Payment
- Consent – Financial Report
- Reports/Presentations
- Sen. Rich Taylor Presentation
- Sam Johnson-BLDD Presentation
- Elementary/Curriculum Report
- Secondary Report
- Superintendent’s Report
- Board Reports
- Board Policy Updates (Schurr): 213-Public Participation in Board Meetings;
214-Public Hearings; 215-Board of Directors’ Records; 216-Association
Membership; 217-Gifts to Board of Directors
- General Business
- Consider Approval of Design Concepts for Bond Campaign
- Consider Early Retirement Package Offer
- Consider SBRC Application for Modified Allowable Growth for Open Enrolled
Out students
- Adjournment