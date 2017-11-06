WINFIELD – MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL REGULAR BOARD MEETING

Written by Theresa Rose on November 6, 2017

REVISED AGENDA ~ LIBRARY, W-MU

6:00 p.m. ~ Wednesday, November 8, 2017

  1. Call to Order
  2. Roll Call
  • Open Forum
  1. Consent Agenda
    1. Consent – Minutes
    2. Consent – Personnel
    3. Consent – Bills for Payment
    4. Consent – Financial Report
  1. Reports/Presentations
  2. Sen. Rich Taylor Presentation
  3. Sam Johnson-BLDD Presentation
  4. Elementary/Curriculum Report
  5. Secondary Report
  6. Superintendent’s Report
  7. Board Reports
  8. Board Policy Updates (Schurr):  213-Public Participation in Board Meetings;

214-Public Hearings; 215-Board of Directors’ Records; 216-Association

Membership; 217-Gifts to Board of Directors

 

  1. General Business
  2.   Consider Approval of Design Concepts for Bond Campaign
  3.   Consider Early Retirement Package Offer
  4. Consider SBRC Application for Modified Allowable Growth for Open Enrolled

Out students

 

  • Adjournment