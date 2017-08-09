WINFIELD – MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL REGULAR BOARD MEETING

WINFIELD – MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL REGULAR BOARD MEETINGWritten by Theresa Rose on August 9, 2017
TENTATIVE AGENDA ~ LIBRARY, W-MU
6:00 p.m. ~ Wednesday, August 9, 2017
- Call to Order
- Roll Call
- Open Forum
- Consent Agenda
- Consent – Minutes
- Consent – Personnel
- Consent – Bills for Payment
- Consent – Financial Report
- Reports/Presentations
- Elementary/Curriculum Report
- Secondary Report
- Superintendent/Facilities Report
- Board Member Reports
- General Business
- Consider District Goals for 2016-17
- Board Policy Updates/Review (203-Board Conflict of Interest; 204-Code of Ethics; 205-Board Member Liability; 206.1-Board President; 206.2-Board Vice President; 206.3-Board Secretary/Business Manager; 207-Board Legal Counsel; 208.1-Ad Hoc Committees; 410.2-Summer School Licensed Employees; 603.2-Summer School Instruction)
- Consider Adult Lunch Prices
- Adjournment