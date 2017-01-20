Winfield Man Found Sleeping in Car, Arrested

On January 14, 2017 at approximately 6:34pm, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle with a person unconscious in it near the intersection of 140th Street and Kentucky Avenue. Upon an investigation, it was found that Eric Dwayne Tusing of Winfield, Iowa was asleep in the vehicle on the driver’s seat of a maroon 2001, Buick Century that was still running when Deputies arrived on scene. Tusing was placed through standardized field sobriety testing and it was found that he was impaired. Tusing was also found with a hand gun on his person. Tusing was arrested and transported to the Henry County Jail. Tusing was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol for a first offense and was also charged with carrying weapons.