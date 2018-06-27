Winfield Man Appointed District Court Judge

(DES MOINES) – Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Wyatt Peterson Wednesday as district court judge in the Judicial District 8B.

Peterson, of Winfield, received his law degree from the Drake University Law School and his undergraduate degree from Iowa State University. He currently serves as a part-time judicial magistrate in the Eighth Judicial District and a partner in the Peterson Law Firm.

Judicial District 8B includes Louisa, Henry, Des Moines and Lee counties.