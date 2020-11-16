Winfield Lions Drive-Thru Thanksgiving

The Winfield Lions Club will be hosting a Drive-Thru Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, November 26, 2020. It will take place Thanksgiving Day at the First Presbyterian Church at 302 South Locust Street in Winfield. Serving will be from 11:30 to 1:00.

Advance orders MUST be placed by November 19, by calling either 319-931-5008 or 319-330-6108. If you are unable to drive, delivery is available in Winfield only.

Signs will be posted in the church parking lot directing you where to go. When you arrive to pick up your order, runners will be available to get your order for you so that you will not have to get out of your vehicle.

The menu this year will include turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, green beans, dinner roll, and either pumpkin or apple pie.

Anyone who does not have family in the area is encouraged to call in an order to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Free will donations will be accepted. Proceeds will go towards helping to support the Boy Scouts, and providing eyeglasses to students in the community.