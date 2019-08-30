Wilmer Cox

Wilmer Cox 93, of Salem passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the Pearl Valley Rehab Center in Muscatine. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant with Rev. Rod Copper officiating. Burial will follow in the Salem East Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Henry County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. A memorial has been established in his memory to The New London EMT’s.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for his arrangements.