Wilma V. Young

Wilma V. Young, 101, of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, May 10, 2018 at her residence.

A memorial funeral service for Mrs. Young will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, May 21st at the First United Methodist Church, 309 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant. The Rev. Deborah J. Stowers and Pastor Luann Benge will officiate. Burial will be in the Sheridan Cemetery, rural Mt. Union. The family will greet friends at a luncheon immediately following the memorial service in the church Fellowship Hall. The Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, in assisting the family with the arrangements.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the Change a Child’s story book program of First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

Mrs. Young, the former Wilma Verlee Krieger, was born August 6, 1916 in Mt. Union, IA. She was the daughter of George and Pearl (Lauer) Krieger. She graduated from Mt. Union High School and attended Gem City Business College in Quincy, IL. On April 1, 1941 in Fairfield, IA, Wilma was united in marriage to Warren Roger Young. Mr. Young preceded in death on March 30, 1993.

Mrs. Young was a longtime homemaker who tended to many of the chores on their family farm. She was a member of the Mt. Union United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and held many offices in the church and United Methodist Women. She attended the First United Methodist Church after moving to Mt. Pleasant.

Wilma was a volunteer at the Mental Health Institute where she worked with children. She also volunteered at the Prison Fellowship of the Mt. Pleasant Correctional Institute. Wilma listed to students read in her daughter-in-law Marilyn Young’s 4th-grade class three mornings each week for 27 years. In 1997, Wilma was presented the Friend of Education Award from the Mt. Pleasant Education Association.

Those thankful for sharing in Wilma’s life include 2 sons and their wives – James & Kate Young of Streator, IL and Thomas & Marilyn Young of Mt. Pleasant; a daughter – Linda Young of Burlington; granddaughters – Kimberly Kirkpatrick & husband Keith and their children – Josslyn & Julianna, all of Granger, IN; Angie Shurtleff & husband Karl and children Kayci, Blake & Justin all of Kingwood TX; Stephanie Hardy (Donita) and children Baileigh & Bishop all of Huntington Beach, CA; grandsons – Brett Young & wife Diane and their children – Krista & Brian, all of Downs, IL; Matthew Young & wife Karen and children Madison, Alexa & Lucas, all of Naperville, IL; Tony Young and children Shawn & Tyler, all of Tucson, AZ and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Her parents, husband, an infant daughter, a foster daughter – Cheryl Johnson, brother – Bub Krieger and sister Veva Brimhall, precede Wilma in death.