Wilma F. Smithburg Rich

Wilma F. Smithburg Rich, 90 of Mt. Pleasant and formerly of Lockridge passed asway on Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Park Place Elder Living Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2017, at 2:30 p.m. at New Sweden United Methodist Church rural Lockridge with the family receiving friends from 1:30 until time of service on Thursday at the church. Revs. Larry Allen and David Forrester will officiate burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the New Sweden United Methodist Church in her memory.

