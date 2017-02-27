Wilma Dyer

Wilma M. Dyer, 91 of Crestview Hills, Kentucky, formerly of West Point, Iowa, entered eternal life at 1:00 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky.

She was born June 21, 1925 in Houghton, Iowa the daughter of Bernard and Catherine (Menke) Sporkman. Wilma married Irvin J. Dyer on June 25, 1947 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Houghton Iowa. Survivors include her three daughters, Karen (Joe) Fullenkamp of Ft. Wright, Kentucky, Pat (Gene) Ewing of Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky and Carlene (Rudy) Kreutzjans of Ft. Wright, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Brian (Allison) Fullenkamp, Sarah (Tim) Pratt, Ashley Fullenkamp and Ross (Lisa) Kreutzjans and eight great-grandchildren.

Wilma was preceded in death by her husband Irvin, her brother Joe and her parents.

Wilma was a member of St. Mary’s of the Assumption Catholic Church, Altar and Rosary Society of the Church, St. Ann’s Circle Daughters of Isabella and the West Point of American Legion Auxiliary. Wilma enjoyed playing euchre, bridge, golf and time visiting with family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, February 28, 2017, 11:30 a.m. at St. Agnes Church, Ft. Wright, Kentucky.

A private family burial will be held at the Calvary Cemetery, West Point, Iowa with Father Dennis Hoffman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the HTC Elementary School Project Campaign, P.O. Box 66, West Point, Iowa 52656 or htccampaign.org.

Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point is assisting the family with local arrangements.