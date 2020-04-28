William W. “Bill” Marley

William W. “Bill” Marley, 84, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

A memorial service for Bill Marley will be held at a later date at the First United Methodist Church, 309 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The Reverend David Bracht-Wagner will officiate. An open visitation will be held from 9 AM to 9 PM on Thursday, April 30 at the Kimzey Funeral Home. The family will not be present during the visitation. Per rules in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, all social distancing and group size regulations will be in force. Friends may also call the funeral home at 385-2244 to have their name placed in the guest book.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the family. On line condolences may be left at www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

William Warner Marley was born May 31, 1935 in Fairfield, IA. He was the son of Donald Guthrie and Gladys Electra (Miksch) Marley. Bill graduated from Fairfield High School and enrolled at Parsons College. After his junior year, Bill was called to the service of his country. He was inducted into the United States Army on May 14, 1958 at Ft. Leonardwood, MO. He served in Korea and was honorably discharged on May 13, 1960 at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. He was called back as a reservist with Co. B, 495 Engineer Battalion, Mt. Pleasant on Oct. 15, 1961. He was honorable discharge on August 11, 1962 at Camp McCoy, Wisconsin.

Bill began working for Hy-Vee Food Store in Fairfield while in high school and college. After his first discharge, he was offered at position at the Hy-Vee Store in Mt. Pleasant. It was there that he met his future wife and love of his life. On July 2, 1961 at the former Salem Methodist Church in Salem, IA, Bill was united in marriage to Rosemary Emma Hallowell.

Bill continued on with Hy-Vee as a Shift and Department manager for 40+ full-time years and nearly 50 years including his part-time employment following full time retirement. Rosemary and he also cleaned house for several families in Mt. Pleasant. Bill was a member of the First United Methodist Church. With Rosemary, they were the leaders of the Saturday Night Worship Hospitality Committee and served as Shepherds for the church, calling on those not able to get out often. He was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Lodge #8 AF & AM and the former Order of the Eastern Star Bethlehem Chapter #38. He enjoyed golfing and bowling. He bowled for teams in leagues in Mt. Pleasant, and was inducted into the Mt. Pleasant USBC Hall of Fame in May of 2013. Bill was also a bird enthusiast and loved to learn about different species of birds.

Those thankful for sharing in Bill’s life include his wife of 58 years, Rosemary of Mt. Pleasant; 4 children – Debra (Ted Stoner) Marley of Mt. Pleasant, Dawn (Ron) Walgren of Maui, Hawaii, Denise (Brian) Kirby of Mt. Pleasant and Doug (Ashly) Marley of Mt. Pleasant; a brother, the Rev. Ed (Ann) Marley of Topeka, KS and Mrs. Barb Kurtz of Fairfield; 4 grandchildren – Spencer, Kasey, Chevas (Stacey) and Tanis and a great granddaughter, Cali.

His parents precede Bill in death.