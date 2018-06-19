William Trout

William (Bill) Frank Trout, 91, of Marion, died Sunday, June 17, 2018, at Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Graveside Service: 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 21, 2018, at Winfield Cemetery in Winfield, Iowa.

William is survived by his children, Dennis (Jessica) Trout of Marion, Colleen Trout of Marion, Larry (Sara) Trout of Cedar Rapids and Kyleen Merritt of Mt. Vernon; seven grandchildren, Kurt Trout, Shelly Fowler, Heather Cave, Neil Trout, Jenny Trout, Alex Merritt and Katy Merritt; and ten great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Martha; son, Kenneth; six older sisters; and a son-in-law, Jeff Merritt.

William was born May 4, 1927, the son of Jesse and Laura (Carothers) Trout, at home in Henry County, Iowa. He graduated from Winfield High School and shortly after married Martha May Swan on June 8, 1946. He worked at Sheaffer Pen Company prior to moving to Marion. He then worked at Rockwell Collins until his 1st retirement in 1989. After that he went to work at Ace Hardware holding many positions, the last being their official greeter. He retired from there in November of 2017 at age 90.

He loved fishing with Larry and Jeff where ever the boat took them, any kind of games with his family, an occasional trip to the casino, and eating seafood.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Bill’s name.

