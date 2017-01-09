William John “Bill” White, Sr.

William John “Bill” White, Sr., 68, of Argyle, Iowa. passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2017 as a result of a fishing accident near Montrose, Iowa.

Born November 8, 1948 in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa the son of Ralph and Eva Jean Allen Overhulser White. On March 15, 1980 he married Linda Kite in Wayland, Missouri.

Survivors include his wife; Linda of Argyle, four children; Bill (Deanna) White, Jr. of Argyle, Tammy LeMaster of Argyle, Shellie James of Donnellson and Tessa White of Donnellson, ten grandchildren; Marshell White, Wridge White, Gannon (Tess) Ruge, Leah (Kaleb) Bawden, Cody LeMaster, Ani James, Izi James, Josh James, Gabi James and Ari James and one great grandson Weston Ruge.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and four brothers.

Bill worked as a farmer, logger, iron worker and fisherman. He enjoyed working, hunting and fishing.

A luncheon to celebrate Bill’s life will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, January 14, 2017 at the Argyle Presbyterian Church in Argyle, Iowa.

Burial will be at a later date at the Argyle Memorial Gardens rural Argyle, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in his memory for the Argyle Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com. The Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson is assisting the family with the arrangements.