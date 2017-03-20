William J. “Bill” Conner

William J. “Bill” Conner 91, of Hillsboro passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinic in Iowa City.

A celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, March 20, 2017, at 4:00 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt., Pleasant. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until service time on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in the Champion Hill Cemetery rural Wellman. A memorial has been established in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the arrangements.