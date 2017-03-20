William J. “Bill” ConnerWritten by Theresa Rose on March 20, 2017
William J. “Bill” Conner 91, of Hillsboro passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinic in Iowa City.
A celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, March 20, 2017, at 4:00 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt., Pleasant. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until service time on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in the Champion Hill Cemetery rural Wellman. A memorial has been established in his memory.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com
Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the arrangements.