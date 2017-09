William H. Conibear

William H. Conibear, 68, of Burlington, formerly of Morton, Illinois, died Friday, September 1, 2017, at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.

Graveside funeral services for his cremains will be held Saturday, September 16, at 10:00 am at Robert’s cemetery, 300 W. Jefferson, Morton, Illinois. Reverend Doug Habegger will officiate. A memorial has been established for his church. Elliott Chapel, New London is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting William’s obituary at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.