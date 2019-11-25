William F. ‘‘Bill“ Courtney

William F. ‘‘Bill“ Courtney, 69, of Muscatine, Iowa, passed away at 12:20 P.M. Saturday November 23, 2019 at his home.

Born Aprill 11, 1950 at Fort Madison, Iowa the son of Willard F. And Laska (McCraken) Courtney.

Survivors include his mother Lasca Yerington of Fort Madison, Iowa, one sister Kathleen Walters of Orion, Illinois, two brothers: Dr. David Courtney of Fort Madison, Iowa and Dr. Rick (Debbie) Courtney of West Point, Iowa, two aunts: Paula Graham of Fort Madison, Iowa and Lueene McCraken of Florence, Oregon. Also surviving are six nieces and one nephew.

He was preceded in death by his father Rev. Willard Courtney, one sister-in-law Sandy Courtney, four aunts and three uncles.

Bill was a member of the Mediapolis Baptist Church. He was gentle natured, he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Bill loved animals especially horses.

The family will meet with friends from 12:30 P.M. to 1:30 P.M. Tuesday at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Tuesday November 26, 2019 at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington with Pastor Dean Graber officiating.

Burial will be in the Grenglade Cemetery in Farmington, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the PAWS Animal Shelter.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzlfuneralhomes.com .

The Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with the arrangements.