William E. Nicholson

William E. Nicholson, 81, lifelong resident of Birmingham, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Society in Ottumwa. He was born February 19, 1936 to William H. and Ethel Howsare Nicholson. He married Lois Osborn on November 27, 1964 in Memphis, Missouri. Lois passed away on November 4, 2016.

William served in the United Stated Navy, spending time in Guam and Squaw Valley, California. After being honorably discharged, he workedin road construction, as a seed dealer, hauled grain and worked for American Chain and Cable in Fairfield. He was a member of the Eagles Club in Fairfield and the American Legion in Stockport. He enjoyed working in his barn and watching the Chicago Cubs.

He is survived by a daughter, Jeanie (Gerald “Fuzzy”) Kisling of Birmingham, Iowa; a brother, Mike “Nick” (Judy) Nicholson of Batavia, Iowa; three sisters, Ruth Stanley of Des Moines, Iowa, Mary Grimes of Fairfield, Iowa, Barb (John) Gronwold of Van Meter, Iowa; four grandchildren, Dakota Kisling, Amanda (Rowdy) Krause, Shawn Kisling, Andrew (Lynda) Kisling; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; two brothers-in-law, Leroy Stanley and Earl Grimes; and a great-grandson, Landon Krause.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 21, 2017 at Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua with Pastor Phil Campbell officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Monday with family present to greet friends from 9:30 until the time of the service at Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua. Elvin E-Cecil Post No. 147 of the American Legion will perform military rites at the conclusion of the service at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the services with burial of cremains at a later date in Miller Chapel Cemetery.Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.