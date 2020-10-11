William (Bill) R. Butterfield

William (Bill) R. Butterfield, 69, of Allen, Texas, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, died on Wednesday October 7th, 2020 in McKinney Texas with his family by his side.

Born June 26th, 1951 in Mason City, IA to William Sr. and Martha Butterfield, Bill went to high school in Mt Pleasant where he met and married his wife Jan on April 6th, 1974 at Oakland Mills Community Church. Together they moved to Dubuque where Bill began his career with John Deere and was a founding member of the International Biking and Sipping Society. Bill and Jan moved to Geneseo, IL where they raised two sons, Kyle and Joel, until leaving for a brief residence in Detroit and settling in Allen, TX.

Bill was a lover of nature which fueled his passion for wood working and gardening. He was an excellent cook and his kindness and generosity extended beyond friends and family to strangers he would meet. He was also an avid traveler, and spent much time abroad in Europe, Asia, and the America’s.

He is survived by sons Kyle and Joel of California, girlfriend Janet Jennings of Allen TX, parents William Sr and Martha Butterfield of Mason City IA, brother Monte Butterfield, sisters Bonnie Story and Kim Pepping, granddaughters Daisy and Cora Butterfield, and members of his IBSS bicycle group. His beloved wife Jan precedes him in death.

A visitation will be held from 1-2 PM on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant. A private family funeral service will be held at the Oakland Mills Cemetery

Online condolences may be left at www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com